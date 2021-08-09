Chevall Kanhai owner of Baseline Times Chevall Kanhai/ Chevall Kanhai

Chevall Kanhai created a website where sports fans can plug into team information, player statistics and current news following athletes.

The Florida resident has created a website, Baseline Times, that helps keep sports fans involved in anything sports. The website contains sports from football, baseball, basketball, hockey and so much more. Baseline times was created for fans to get the information they can’t find at any other sports company. The business was created in 2017 after a podcast was created by Kanhai and his friends that talked about sports.

Kanhai describes what went into creating his business, Baseline times including different branches in the website.

“I’m a big sports fan so I created baseline times as a platform where sports fans can spread knowledge about their favorite aspect or angle of a sport,” Kanhai said. “I had a little bit of audio editing experience so I was passionate at one point to be an audio guy and I tied it into my love for sports and created podcasts. I wanted to write too, so I decided to create Baseline Times with the intention of giving an open playground to sports content creators, whether you’re amateur, whether you’re just brand new to it and want an idea of how to get it started.”

In addition to the different content creators ranging from amateurs to professionals, Kanhai offered the ability to delegate between different sports. One thing Kanhai includes is the opportunity his creators have, by being able to expand on their knowledge and indulge in different aspects of sports. Not only does Baseline Times cover recaps of playoffs and championships, it also showcases upcoming drafts and up to date trials for the Olympics.

While many businesses struggled during the pandemic, Kanhai actually thrived and continued work as normal due to his business being primarily remote. He says, “ It was definitely always remote and it kept in mind that we had a startup of people that lived in Minnesota, Miami, guys from the west coast...” which created a sense of sports diversity for the company within the different areas that his employees lived in.

The ability to include employees all over the country allows for creativity between sports and sports teams that are dominant in each state. This also helps expand the knowledge for each viewer consuming sports news in each state and catering to each viewer based on the sport of their choosing.

“It’s really interesting that different sports fans flock from different areas… its been really cool, we’ve been approached by folks that are overseas too."

Baseline Times not only showcases stories and rankings for each fan, but the business also incorporates social media and podcasting. Podcasting also features championships, regular-season games and post-game information about sports.

The future of Baseline Times lies in the creativity brought on the content creators covering sports. Kanhai illustrates his hopes for the future, “Being more diverse and being different in this worldwide web of content. One main goal is just to be unique, making something people want to come back to consistently, or listen to a podcast or check out what we have on the front page.”

