Cypress, TX

A local couple starts a bagel business

Skylar Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mCVX_0bLfLL6K00
Jersey Bagels and its indoor logoJersey Bagels/ Jersey Bagels

A couple who started a bagel business from inside their home has created a shop that is like no other.

Cory and Jaclyn Yates are the owners of Jersey Bagels in Cypress, Texas. The couple started their business from ovens in their own home before branching out to a store. One thing that stands out about this couple’s shop is the start. The spark in the expansion of the business was a phenomenon created from one social media post showcasing its bagels. Jersey Bagels is different from the rest with their unique hand-rolled bagels and various flavors packed in each pastry.

Jaclyn Yates describes the start of Jersey Bagels, which began in their own home.

“We started out of our house, we did it at home for about a year just out of our regular oven and boiling them right on the stovetop. We went to farmer’s markets and we did the Tomball farmer’s market, we did that for a year which we had to bake them out of a commercial kitchen,” Jaclyn Yates said.

Jersey Bagels is one of the only businesses in Cypress that solely sells bagels, most people look to New York as a city that sells the pastry exclusively. The bagels differ from the normal cream cheese and bagel to bagel sandwiches. In preparation to open the shop, the couple did their research to ensure the production of the perfect bagels. With the research, Mrs. Yates describes the factors that went into the creation of their bagels.

“I was just joking with him [Cory Yates] and was like we should open a bagel shop one day in Cypress, it would do so good,” Jaclyn Yates said. “ He went home and just jumped on Youtube and started trying to figure out how to make a bagel. We flew back to jersey a bunch of times, and tried all the bagel places in Jersey.”

Once the couple started making their bagels, Jaclyn Yates in hopes to showcase their products, shared an image on social media. With the social media presence of the bagels, demand for the products began to skyrocket. This created an audience and the more people who ordered began posting the products and attracting more and more customers. Jaclyn Yates illustrates how her social media post sparked new customers and individuals interested in their bagels.

“We made a bagel sandwich and I just posted it on the foodie group and a bunch of people were like where’d you get that bagel,” Jaclyn Yates said. “Every single day we’d sell about 100 bagels per day, I had an excel spreadsheet with all of the orders and what kind they were ordering and it was a fun time.”

In addition to being unique as a storefront, the shop creates uniqueness throughout their products that you can’t just get any regular bagel shop in Houston. Its unique flavors and designs attract people of all ages while still producing the classics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OE94r_0bLfLL6K00
Rainbow BagelsJersey Bagels/ Jersey Bagels

“An onion and chive is a classic on an everything bagel, then we also do fun rainbow bagels and strawberry cream cheese and blueberry and churro cream cheese and carrot cake cream cheese. We make probably about 35 of them but we only have enough room for 14 to 16 up there [on display] so we can’t do all the different flavors but we just try to keep it fun. We’re going to do one with birthday cake cream cheese and cotton candy, we’ll do a cookie monster one. We’re trying to get more into a monthly special bagel.”

Another asset that sets Jersey Bagels apart from other coffee and breakfast places is the uniqueness of hand-rolling when creating its products. Each product at the shop appeals to each customer coming in whether their taste is sweet or savory. The business appeals to every customer instead of structuring its products to a single audience. Cory Yates illustrates each interest of customers being met with their delicious bagels, as well as, the difference in hand-rolling amongst other shops.

“Our biggest thing is just hand-rolling”. “We’re at that point that if we want to grow do we go to machines or do we keep the handroll part and I think we have to keep the hand roll part because it sets us apart,” Cory Yates said. “ Another thing that sets us apart is our vibe and our energy. Our logo is black and white so we don’t want to appeal too much to a certain demographic, we’ve got something for the old people we’ve got something for the kids, we’ve got something for the classic people and that’s what sets us apart,” Cory Yates said.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a124986e9cb7d594500cf209be8c67a8.blob

Hi, my name is Skylar Williams, I'm a recent graduate of Texas State University. Towards the end of my time at Texas State, I was a sports reporter for our student-run newspaper, the University Star. My goal at Newsbreak is to cover local sports as well as restaurants and experiences in my area.

Houston, TX
85 followers
Loading

More from Skylar Williams

Houston, TX

Three Unique Bars in the Houston area

Are you in need of a new bar scene to spruce up your experience with friends? You’ve come to the right place. I will be covering three unique bars in the Houston area with different looks experiences included in each business. Each bar I have included comes from a different part of Houston, the bars contain World of Beer, The Rustic and Unicorn Disco. World of Beer is located in Cypress, TX and is built within the TowneLake boardwalk. Unicorn Disco and The Rustic are located in downtown Houston, Unicorn disco is closer to the Midtown area and borders the downtown area.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Baseline Times

Chevall Kanhai owner of Baseline TimesChevall Kanhai/ Chevall Kanhai. Chevall Kanhai created a website where sports fans can plug into team information, player statistics and current news following athletes.Read full story
Houston, TX

Fun bar scenes around Houston

McIntyre's DowntownMcIntyre's Downtown/ McIntyre's Downtown. Houston is known for many things including food, experiences and fun night life. Bar scenes and night life in Houston are like fine wine and keep getting better with time.Read full story
San Marcos, TX

A San Marcos local takes late night bites to a new level

An image of Keeter's KitchenWill Keeter/ Keeter's Kitchen. Keeter’s Kitchen is the new up-and-coming hot dog stand located right on the square in San Marcos, TX. Keeter’s Kitchen started about three weeks ago on July 15, 2021. The establishment was created by Will Keeter who was a graduate of Texas State University. The hot dog stand creates an easier way to get food after hitting up all of the local bars surrounding the “Square”. The square-shaped line of bars that surround downtown San Marcos is what locals call the “Square”.Read full story
3 comments
San Marcos, TX

Current Nutrition celebrates its one year anniversary

An image of Micah and Jessi RossMicah and Jessi Ross/ Current Nutrition. Current Nutrition is a smoothie and juice bar providing protein shakes, teas and protein-filled snacks, and it has helped create healthy choices for San Marcos residents.Read full story
Houston, TX

A Houston Videographer enhances the real estate world

This is a portrait of Nick CadenaNick Cadena/ Nick Cade Productions. A Houston videographer creates a new way to showcase the real estate world through social media. Nick Cadena, the owner of Nick Cade Productions, is a well-known videographer in the real estate and new home sales realm. Cadena produces live shots and reels of agents showcasing their homes. In the process, Cadena has reached nearly every zip code in the Houston area by bringing new homes to life with different graphic designs and videos. He develops relationships with his clients and delivers his expertise promptly.Read full story
Houston, TX

Candytopia 2021

Looking for something fun to do in Houston with family or friends this weekend? Then you should check out Candytopia!. This fun interactive pop-up event is returning to City Centre this summer for friends and families to enjoy a taste of Candyland. Throughout your time at the event, candy is available to be consumed in every area. Candytopia is filled with interactive experiences in each room involving objects that are fully made by candy. This exhibit is perfect for all ages ranging from children to adults.Read full story
Cypress, TX

A local coffee shop brings a new twist to coffee flights

This coffee flight includes the S'mores latte, Vietnamese coffee with boba, Caramel macchiato and the Unicorn lemonade with popping bobaKari Stevens/ Vogue Coffee. Normally flights are associated with alcoholic beverages like margaritas or mimosas, Vogue coffee shop changed that with coffee and tea flights that include tapioca pearls.Read full story

Comments / 4

Community Policy