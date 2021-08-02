Fun bar scenes around Houston

McIntyre's Downtown McIntyre's Downtown/ McIntyre's Downtown

Houston is known for many things including food, experiences and fun night life. Bar scenes and night life in Houston are like fine wine and keep getting better with time.

All around Houston are bar scenes that draw the attention of different age groups including graphic walls, delicious cocktails and perfect ambiances. Let’s walk through a couple of popular bars in the Houston area, including downtown, Tomball and the heights. Each bar has its own flair, including the location that makes each establishment different from the rest. This series will include three bars each week to showcase the different experiences for Houston locals to check out.

McIntyre’s

The three-level sports bar, McIntyre’s is located in the downtown area of Houston. McIntyre’s was developed in the location where the old Spaghetti Warehouse was once standing. The three-level bar includes a food truck, arcade games and an outdoor area. McIntyre’s offers an overlook of Buffalo Bayou, the bar has included a graphic sign saying “I wanna be loved Bayou” further incorporating the body of water. In addition to the “I wanna be loved Bayou” sign, there are more graphics inside like the “Sit next to me” sign and the outside mural that incorporates the Deep Eddy Vodka label saying “Deep in the heart of Texas” these also create the perfect social media opportunity.

Little Woodrow’s

Little Woodrow’s is a local bar and grill located in Tomball geared to adults 21+, the business creates the perfect day and evening drinking experience. The indoor/outdoor bar offers the best of both worlds with its turf, outside patio bar and swing sets outside; it also includes an indoor experience with an indoor bar and arcade area. Little Woodrows also allows furry friends at all locations no matter the time of day. Another aspect of the bar is the music, Little Woodrow’s incorporates all genres of music including old school and today’s pop music. Drinks at the bar include specialty cocktails, ciders and beers on tap. One thing that makes Little Woodrow’s stand out compared to other bars is the ability to play outdoor games like cornhole all while keeping up with the latest sports games being televised on the outdoor TVs.

Electric Feel Good

Electric Feel Good is the perfect place to dance to music, try signature cocktails and even slide down its popular slide. The bar is located in Midtown near downtown Houston. The two-story bar includes the perfect photo opportunity on their popular slide including a view of the skyline in Houston. Throughout the building, there are various graphic signs displaying fun sayings for another photo-worthy social media moment. The bar has many opportunities to upgrade your social media game including signs that say “Feelin Fckn Good”, “ Save water, drink Deep Eddy and an image of a skeleton drinking while wearing a cowboy hat. The overall ambiance in Electric Feel good is represented by its neon colors incorporated all around the building. The bar also brings along a DJ every weekend to bring fresh beats for every crowd coming in for a good time.

If you’re looking for a good excuse to hit the bars this weekend, keep these in your front pocket. Each bar creates its own sense of fun whether it be activities outdoors, a neon glow and arcades. Within each bar is an environment suited for each individual looking to have a good time during the day or in the evening. Stay tuned for more Bar experiences coming soon!

