Houston, TX

Fun bar scenes around Houston

Skylar Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uE09p_0bEmAOMA00
McIntyre's DowntownMcIntyre's Downtown/ McIntyre's Downtown

Houston is known for many things including food, experiences and fun night life. Bar scenes and night life in Houston are like fine wine and keep getting better with time.

All around Houston are bar scenes that draw the attention of different age groups including graphic walls, delicious cocktails and perfect ambiances. Let’s walk through a couple of popular bars in the Houston area, including downtown, Tomball and the heights. Each bar has its own flair, including the location that makes each establishment different from the rest. This series will include three bars each week to showcase the different experiences for Houston locals to check out.

  1. McIntyre’s

The three-level sports bar, McIntyre’s is located in the downtown area of Houston. McIntyre’s was developed in the location where the old Spaghetti Warehouse was once standing. The three-level bar includes a food truck, arcade games and an outdoor area. McIntyre’s offers an overlook of Buffalo Bayou, the bar has included a graphic sign saying “I wanna be loved Bayou” further incorporating the body of water. In addition to the “I wanna be loved Bayou” sign, there are more graphics inside like the “Sit next to me” sign and the outside mural that incorporates the Deep Eddy Vodka label saying “Deep in the heart of Texas” these also create the perfect social media opportunity.

  1. Little Woodrow’s

Little Woodrow’s is a local bar and grill located in Tomball geared to adults 21+, the business creates the perfect day and evening drinking experience. The indoor/outdoor bar offers the best of both worlds with its turf, outside patio bar and swing sets outside; it also includes an indoor experience with an indoor bar and arcade area. Little Woodrows also allows furry friends at all locations no matter the time of day. Another aspect of the bar is the music, Little Woodrow’s incorporates all genres of music including old school and today’s pop music. Drinks at the bar include specialty cocktails, ciders and beers on tap. One thing that makes Little Woodrow’s stand out compared to other bars is the ability to play outdoor games like cornhole all while keeping up with the latest sports games being televised on the outdoor TVs.

  1. Electric Feel Good

Electric Feel Good is the perfect place to dance to music, try signature cocktails and even slide down its popular slide. The bar is located in Midtown near downtown Houston. The two-story bar includes the perfect photo opportunity on their popular slide including a view of the skyline in Houston. Throughout the building, there are various graphic signs displaying fun sayings for another photo-worthy social media moment. The bar has many opportunities to upgrade your social media game including signs that say “Feelin Fckn Good”, “ Save water, drink Deep Eddy and an image of a skeleton drinking while wearing a cowboy hat. The overall ambiance in Electric Feel good is represented by its neon colors incorporated all around the building. The bar also brings along a DJ every weekend to bring fresh beats for every crowd coming in for a good time.

If you’re looking for a good excuse to hit the bars this weekend, keep these in your front pocket. Each bar creates its own sense of fun whether it be activities outdoors, a neon glow and arcades. Within each bar is an environment suited for each individual looking to have a good time during the day or in the evening. Stay tuned for more Bar experiences coming soon!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a124986e9cb7d594500cf209be8c67a8.blob

Hi, my name is Skylar Williams, I'm a recent graduate of Texas State University. Towards the end of my time at Texas State, I was a sports reporter for our student-run newspaper, the University Star. My goal at Newsbreak is to cover local sports as well as restaurants and experiences in my area.

Houston, TX
73 followers
Loading

More from Skylar Williams

Houston, TX

Three Unique Bars in the Houston area

Are you in need of a new bar scene to spruce up your experience with friends? You’ve come to the right place. I will be covering three unique bars in the Houston area with different looks experiences included in each business. Each bar I have included comes from a different part of Houston, the bars contain World of Beer, The Rustic and Unicorn Disco. World of Beer is located in Cypress, TX and is built within the TowneLake boardwalk. Unicorn Disco and The Rustic are located in downtown Houston, Unicorn disco is closer to the Midtown area and borders the downtown area.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Baseline Times

Chevall Kanhai owner of Baseline TimesChevall Kanhai/ Chevall Kanhai. Chevall Kanhai created a website where sports fans can plug into team information, player statistics and current news following athletes.Read full story
Cypress, TX

A local couple starts a bagel business

Jersey Bagels and its indoor logoJersey Bagels/ Jersey Bagels. A couple who started a bagel business from inside their home has created a shop that is like no other. Cory and Jaclyn Yates are the owners of Jersey Bagels in Cypress, Texas. The couple started their business from ovens in their own home before branching out to a store. One thing that stands out about this couple’s shop is the start. The spark in the expansion of the business was a phenomenon created from one social media post showcasing its bagels. Jersey Bagels is different from the rest with their unique hand-rolled bagels and various flavors packed in each pastry.Read full story
4 comments
San Marcos, TX

A San Marcos local takes late night bites to a new level

An image of Keeter's KitchenWill Keeter/ Keeter's Kitchen. Keeter’s Kitchen is the new up-and-coming hot dog stand located right on the square in San Marcos, TX. Keeter’s Kitchen started about three weeks ago on July 15, 2021. The establishment was created by Will Keeter who was a graduate of Texas State University. The hot dog stand creates an easier way to get food after hitting up all of the local bars surrounding the “Square”. The square-shaped line of bars that surround downtown San Marcos is what locals call the “Square”.Read full story
3 comments
San Marcos, TX

Current Nutrition celebrates its one year anniversary

An image of Micah and Jessi RossMicah and Jessi Ross/ Current Nutrition. Current Nutrition is a smoothie and juice bar providing protein shakes, teas and protein-filled snacks, and it has helped create healthy choices for San Marcos residents.Read full story
Houston, TX

A Houston Videographer enhances the real estate world

This is a portrait of Nick CadenaNick Cadena/ Nick Cade Productions. A Houston videographer creates a new way to showcase the real estate world through social media. Nick Cadena, the owner of Nick Cade Productions, is a well-known videographer in the real estate and new home sales realm. Cadena produces live shots and reels of agents showcasing their homes. In the process, Cadena has reached nearly every zip code in the Houston area by bringing new homes to life with different graphic designs and videos. He develops relationships with his clients and delivers his expertise promptly.Read full story
Houston, TX

Candytopia 2021

Looking for something fun to do in Houston with family or friends this weekend? Then you should check out Candytopia!. This fun interactive pop-up event is returning to City Centre this summer for friends and families to enjoy a taste of Candyland. Throughout your time at the event, candy is available to be consumed in every area. Candytopia is filled with interactive experiences in each room involving objects that are fully made by candy. This exhibit is perfect for all ages ranging from children to adults.Read full story
Cypress, TX

A local coffee shop brings a new twist to coffee flights

This coffee flight includes the S'mores latte, Vietnamese coffee with boba, Caramel macchiato and the Unicorn lemonade with popping bobaKari Stevens/ Vogue Coffee. Normally flights are associated with alcoholic beverages like margaritas or mimosas, Vogue coffee shop changed that with coffee and tea flights that include tapioca pearls.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy