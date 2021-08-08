Pensacola, FL

The Happy Spot Nutrition Makes Working Out Fun

Sierra Lyons

The Happy Spot Nutrition is located on Creighton Road.

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Alexander Rios is the owner of The Happy Spot Nutrition on Creighton Road in Pensacola. For many working out isn’t enjoyable or fun. But Rios’ studio gives a fresh and exciting approach to health and wellness, leaving guests ready to come back for more.

Data from a 2019 Rx Resource study finds that less than 5% of adults participate in 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Working out in this day and age is all about finding activities that feel less like you’re breaking a major sweat and more like you’re just having fun.

Rios has been serving communities, helping them to become healthier and happier for over 10 years. His first fitness studio opened in Miami, which he has left to his mom to run as he and his wife run their Pensacola location. And although the location is fairly new to the area, it already has a lot to offer.

“We offer Zumba classes and we also have fit camp, I usually run fit camps for the community. Anyone can join and it’s absolutely free. The only thing you have to do is sign a waiver and pretty much you just come in and we’ll do a group workout. All ages are welcome, all fitness levels are welcome. It’s more like a crossfit without weights, we call it bootcamp remixed.”

The studio has a smoothie and juice bar where guests can purchase a meal-replacement beverage loaded with protein and nutrients to pair with their workout.

Rios loves that his business brings in a diverse crowd. He says it’s always been important to him to cater to different races and cultures and seeing how all types of people from Pensacola enjoy his business brings him joy.

Zumba is offered five days a week for $5 per class. Local Zumba instructors Lv and Nessie offer morning and evening classes at the studio for those looking to dance those calories away.

In addition to the variety of workouts offered at the studio, Rios and his wife Yanet are also health coaches able to provide nutrional guides to those looking to change their diet as well. The couple has a joint account on Instagram @happyfitcouple where they post videos promoting health and wellness from a happy perspective.

“We motivate people to live a happy, active lifestyle,” Rios said. “We help anybody that wants to change their ways from unhealthy to healthy. We’re pretty much the bridge to that. We try to help everyone to just be more healthy, more active  and make different choices.”

The couple often hosts 21-Day health challenges where participants can win cash prizes for first, second and third place.The cash incentive helps individuals get closer and closer to living a happy and healthy lifestyle.

The Happy Spot Nutrition has many events for the near future planned and although the upcoming one is sold out, Rios invites those in the community to save the date for their costume Zumba party in October.

For more information on this fun-filled fitness studio, visit their Instagram page @thehappyspotnutrition.

As a Pensacola native, it brings me joy to partner my love for writing with my love for the city to bring content about local businesses, events and lifestyle content!

