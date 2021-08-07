Pensacola, FL

“Skin & Glory Sweet Treats” is a Must Buy

Sierra Lyons

The whimsical skin care products are a must try.Priscilla Sapp Kirkland

PENSACOLA, Fla.--- Priscilla Sapp Kirkland is the proud founder and owner of “Skin & Glory Sweet Treats” in Pensacola. The organic skincare products offer a variety of products for all ages, with a sweet twist.

Kirkland has been in business since 2007 in the city and recently attended school to become a Skin Specialist. Her passion for skincare and wellness partners with her degree in science to provide organic and clean products for those that may be struggling with acne or just looking to up their self-care routine. She particularly caters her products to those with skincare concerns that predominantly impact the Black community.

“I personally started to break out and I saw a lot of family members breaking out as well and I said ‘I need to come up with clean and simple ingredients to help the appearance of the Black community,’” Kirkland said. “I did a lot of research and basically I started to make my own formulas about a month ago.”

Kirkland recently celebrated three years of her main business, Inner Beauty by GS” with a pop-up shop in July.

She’s a regular vendor at Palafox Market on Saturdays in Downtown Pensacola. Her pink tent is one-of-a-kind and attracts customers to view her products. Her whimsical whipped body butters, soaps, bath scoops and more make great gifts as they entice patrons with their unique shapes such as doughnuts, ice cream, popsicles, cupcakes and more.

“It’s probably the best time I’ve had in a while [Palafox Market]. I have so many different races that are supporting and they come consistently. Every Saturday we almost sell out of our organic sweet treats. Our audience right now is mostly teenagers and early 20’s. They come every Saturday!”

Priscilla Sapp Kirkland

Kirkland has a wide variety of whipped butters, which all help with different problem areas. The avocado and pineapple whipped butters help with anti-aging. The blue cotton candy helps to fade dark spots and stretch marks. A fan favorite and personal favorite for Kindland is her shimmer whipped butter which is a natural sun protectant. Those that are interested can go to her website to see a full list of selections and products.

Priscilla Sapp Kirkland

Her price points are affordable and considerate depending on the item. All of her soaps, bath bombs and lip glosses range from $10-$15. Her facial serums are $25 and her turmeric and oatmilk cleaners are $30. The fun colors and shapes make perfect birthday presents and holiday treats.

Kirkland is one of the few Black business owners that regularly attends Palafox Market on Saturdays. As business has fluctuated for small business owners in the past 18 months, many vendors have not returned on a regular basis.

For those that aren’t able to attend her vendor in person, Kirkland offers online purchases through her “Shop Inner Beauty” page. Although prices are about $5 higher for online purchases, it saves customers the convenience of waiting for in-person pop ups.

If interested in learning more, visit her Instagram pages @priscilla_empower, @skin_glorysweettreats and @shopinnerbeauty_bygs.

As a Pensacola native, it brings me joy to partner my love for writing with my love for the city to bring content about local businesses, events and lifestyle content! If you're looking to learn more about what's going on in this Gulf Coast city, you've come to the right place.

