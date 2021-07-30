3 Ways To Beat the Heat This Weekend

The area will face extreme heat this weekend. Rajiv Baja

PENSACOLA, Fla.-- You never know what kind of weather you’re gonna get on the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service is reporting extreme heat this weekend in the Pensacola and Mobile area. The heat advisory will be in effect from 10 am- 6 pm.

Some of the best ways to spend your weekend in Pensacola are outdoors at parks, beaches and the greater downtown area. But many folks will likely be trading in the beach and other outdoor activities in the area, for cooler, air-conditioned experiences.

If you’re looking for ideas to keep busy and beat the heat, here are three activities you can participate in this weekend.

Watch a Show at Pensacola Little Theatre

Pensacola Little Theatre opened its doors in 1936 in Downtown Pensacola. The community theatre has put on countless shows since its establishment and has provided culture, fun and arts to audiences of all ages.

Opening night for “Snow White and the Prince” is Friday at 7:30 pm. The show will run for three weekends with prices ranging from $17-$33. Additionally, there are discounted tickets for children under 12 and all ages on Thursdays.

PLT’s marketing director, Ashley McGlothren, gives fans an inside scoop on what they can expect.

“The show follows Snow White,” McGlothren said. “She lives in the castle with the Evil Queen and she is preparing for her birthday ball where she meets the prince and the story is the classic Snow White from there where she runs away and meets the seven dwarves and eats the poison apple and has to be awakened by the prince and all that good stuff.

The cast ranges from ages nine to 27-years-old. Attendees can get in on the fun with Snow White-themed coloring sheets for the kids and drinks for all.

Try a New Coffee Shop

Trying all the different local coffee shops in the city will take far longer than just one weekend. But this weekend why not break away from your usual franchise and patronize a locally owned cafe?

There are coffee shops on every end of the city from Downtown Pensacola, to the Brent area. Shirley’s Cafe & Bakery is located off Underwood Avenue near Pensacola State College. The quaint coffee shop will offer you delectable brews and mouthwatering bites while you relax in an intimate and cozy atmosphere.

If you’re looking for something in the heart of Downtown Pensacola, Fosko Coffee Barre on Palafox Street is an obvious choice. The crepe and coffee barre has a wide selection of sweet and savory crepes, gourmet-style coffee and lavish cocktails. Patrons that are looking to brace the heat, can chill at their meadowy patio out back.

Coffee lovers can use the Yelp app to find a full list of local coffee shops in the Pensacola area.

Visit Pensacola Museum of Art

The Pensacola Museum of Art is another downtown hotspot. Located on Jefferson Street, the museum offers three different exhibitions, with a new one soon on the way. Originally built as the city jail, the art center took over in 1954 providing history and education to the community.

The museum will be open from 10 am-4pm on Saturday with prices ranging from $5-$10. The museum also hosts group tours and offers free admission to UWF students.

Those interested can visit their website for a full list of amenities and information.

