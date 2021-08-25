Don't miss out on this year's Progressive Metro Boat Show!

ST. CLAIR, MI - Progressive Insurance is sponsoring this year’s Metro Boat Show that will be held on September 16-19, 2021.

The show will take place at 31300 Metro Pkwy, Harrison Charter Township, MI 48045. Come on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Metro Boat Show is a fun boat and outdoor recreation show that features boats up to 60 feet long in the water and on land, as well as a variety of other outdoor recreation exhibits that cater to the millions of outdoor enthusiasts in Michigan and the surrounding states.

This event features live music in the Tiki Bar along the beautiful shoreline of Lake St. Clair. You can enjoy the performances of Caribbean Blue Duo, Ron Devon, and The Island Guys. Michigan craft beers, hard cider, and your favorite brews on tap will be available at the festival's North Bar and Tiki Bar, as well as wines, coolers, soda, water, and more!

Don't forget to bring your friends and families for a friendly competition with yard games. Hook and Ring Toss, Bags, and Giant Jenga are the games you should practice for to win.

The event is for all ages with $10 admission for adults, while children at the age of 12 and under are free with an adult. Note that the Metro Boat Show only receives US currency, so for all of you who just arrived from other countries outside the US, don't forget to spare some US dollars in your wallet. For those of you who are active military, police, and firefighters, it's free admission!

