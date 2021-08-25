Get yourself ready for the "I Love The 90's Bar Crawl 2021" this weekend!

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - This weekend is going to be the night for drinkers! Don't miss out on the "I Love The 90's Bar Crawl 2021." The event will be held on August 28, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A bar crawl is when a large group of people goes from bar to bar, drinking at each one and stopping at multiple locations in one night. The "I Love The 90's Bar Crawl 2021" will take place in Downtown Royal Oak with the participating locations such as City Tavern, Tequila Blue, Motor City Gas, The Side Bar, 526 Main, The Morrie, O’Tooles, Fifth Ave, Oak City Grille, Pronto, Royal Oak Taphouse. More locations will be updated soon on the website prior to the event.

This event is only open to those over the age of 21. Depending on the package, tickets range from $11.25 to $15. Tickets include a lanyard for $3-$4-$5 beer, cocktails and shot specials at all participating locations, contests & free drawings to win prizes, an "I Love The 90s" lanyard and wristband, an event photographer who will capture memories, slap bracelet swag, a photo booth, and karaoke. To receive special drinks, guests must wear their lanyard and wristband.

Following the theme, guests are suggested to wear something related to the 90s such as tank tops, flip flops, colorful oversized plaid, bright neon colors, parachute pants, pant-suits, slip dresses, stonewashed jeans, bomber jackets, snapbacks, grunge, and many more. These costumes are not required, only strongly suggested.

