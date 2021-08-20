4 Famous Bike Trails in Metro Detroit for Your Bike Riding Journey!

DETROIT, MI - Do you love cycling? Whether you love to bike in smooth trails or the extreme ones, these bike trails in Metro Detroit are worth trying at least once!

1) Hines Park Trail

Biking along Hines Park Trail, which runs between Dearborn's beloved Greenfield Village and the city of Northville, will be a blast for the whole family. During the warmer months, you'll pass through peaceful parks, swaths of forested beauty, and plenty of greenery as you travel the 20-mile route. There's no better way to enjoy the scenery than to get outside.

2) Clinton River Spillway Bike Path

Put on your helmet and ride along the Clinton River Spillway Bike Path, a two-mile gem with wooded views and glimpses of the lovely Clinton River itself. You're in luck if you want to continue your journey: the path connects to the longer Metro Parkway Trail, which leads to Metro Beach.

3) Macomb Orchard Trail

You'll love Macomb Orchard Trail whether you're looking for a long ride or just want to enjoy a section of it. This 23.5-mile pathway runs through Macomb County and offers a tranquil atmosphere and paved ground, making it ideal for a bike ride. The trail's ends are in the towns of Richmond and Rochester, but there are numerous access points along the way.

4) Belle Isle Park Bike Trail

There are plenty of attractions for Detroiters to enjoy at this iconic island park, but the bicycle trail is significantly underrated. Keep an eye out for traffic as you ride along the island's edge and alongside the road. Enjoy the Motor City skyline as you travel.

