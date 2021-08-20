Best animal welfare organizations in Detroit for better animals' lives

DETROIT, MI - Are you looking for adopting a pet or two? Did you just lose your beloved pets? Check out these best animal welfare organizations in Detroit you can visit to help you out.

1) Michigan Humane - 7887 Chrysler Drive, Detroit, MI 48211, 866-MHUMANE

Michigan Humane, founded in 1877, is the state's oldest and largest nonprofit animal welfare organization. Every year, Michigan Humane achieves a 100% adoption rate for over 8,000 healthy and treatable animals. It has seven adoption partnerships, including those with Premier Pet Supply, Petco, and PetSmart, as well as a Cruelty Investigation Department and a Statewide Animal Response Team.

The mission of Michigan Humane is to improve the lives of both animals and people in our communities. It has dogs and puppies available for adoption there. It will help you in finding the feline that is right for you and your family, whether you are looking for a cat or a kitten. If you're looking for something cute and furry, there are hamsters, birds, and lizards.

Investigation and rescue, statewide response, animal surrender, and a variety of other services are also available at this location. One of its most well-known services is "Lost and Found", which assists thousands of families in reuniting with their cherished pets.

2) Friend of Detroit Animal Care and Control (Friend of DACC) - 7401 Chrysler Dr. Detroit, MI 48211

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control (Friend of DACC) is dedicated to saving animals' lives, ensuring that people of all socioeconomic levels have equal access to companion animals, and improving the level of care for animals in the city of Detroit.

Friend of DACC's goal in terms of live release is to collaborate with DACC to improve and expand their adoption, foster, and transfer/transport programs. It holds off-site adoption events so that animals from Detroit and the surrounding communities can be adopted.

It also collaborates with partner shelters across the state and country to relocate dogs and cats from overcrowded areas to areas with fewer homeless animals. It prevents animals from entering the shelter in the first place too, by keeping them in their homes or quickly reuniting them if they become separated.

In 2020, Friend of DACC succeeded in continuing adoptions and sent more animals to foster than ever before despite Covid-19. It also got a total of 1,478 adoptions, 1,755 transfers, 553 of total lost animals that it returned back to their owner.

