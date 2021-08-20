Beautiful spots in Detroit to stand out your Instagram feed

DETROIT, MI - Are you bored with your Instagram feeds? Get ready to get the best background and scenery for your pictures with these beautiful spots in Detroit you should visit.

1. Ambassador Bridge

Detroit and Canada are connected by this massive suspension bridge. A selfie with the bridge in the background is a must-do for anyone visiting Motor City. It is the United States and Canada's only privately owned border crossing. If you want to drive across, bring your passport with you or you won't be able to return to Detroit!

2. Michigan Central Station

In the city of Detroit, this massive, rectangular structure with numerous windows stands out. From 1914 to 1988, it served as a railroad depot. Ford is renovating it after it sat empty for years. Take a picture of this decommissioned train station at any time of day or night, especially when it's lit up with multicolored lights.

3. The Heidelberg Project

Since 1986, this outdoor art environment has been a part of Detroit. Abandoned houses, vacant lots, and other materials are used to create art. The Heidelberg Project has gotten a lot of attention both nationally and internationally. There's a lot to digest here, and there's bound to be something for your Instagram followers.

4. The Fisher Building

Another notable Albert Kahn structure in Detroit is this landmark skyscraper. Inside, there are beautiful vaulted ceilings, gilded sculptures, and paintings to photograph. Take, for example, one of the facades that have served as a symbol of Detroit since the 1920s.

5. Belle Isle Aquarium

The Belle Isle Aquarium is the country's oldest. The signature green glass tile vaulted ceiling is a highlight of this free attraction. The majority of the architecture has been preserved in accordance with Albert Kahn's original design, which was completed in 1904.

