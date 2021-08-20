Detroit Career Fair for professionals of all levels to attend!

DETROIT, MI - United Career Fairs offers more than 20 years of expertise connecting job seekers with hiring managers at firms ranging from tiny local businesses to large enterprises.

The United Career Fairs will have an upcoming job fair next week on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The event will be held at Detroit Marriott Livonia, 17100 North Laurel Park Drive Livonia, MI 48152. The event is free to attend and you are encouraged to bring 10-15 copies of your updated resume.

Expect to be welcomed with a formal executive presentation in which each organization will describe itself and the options available to you. Then, you will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers from each organization that has caught your interest. Hiring managers will be on-site as well to see if there are candidates worth second interviews.

The job fair accepts professionals of all levels of experience from entry-level to mid-level (3-10 years of experience) to C-level. Whether you're an experienced executive, just starting out, or anywhere in between, this event will help you meet as many relevant employer contacts in two hours as you would in weeks of job hunting on your own.

Typical positions for which employers may interview include outside sales representatives, inside sales representatives, B2B sales, account managers, advertising, marketing, customer service, telemarketer, and many more.

Make sure you're ready to make a good first impression by arriving no later than 6 p.m. at the career fair, dressing professionally for business, and presenting yourself with a positive, upbeat attitude.

Click here for more information and register.

