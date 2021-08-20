DETROIT, MI - Since its founding as a French colony in 1701, Detroit has reclaimed some of its French heritage. There has been a boom in world cuisine in Detroit, and French is right up there with the best of them. Here are the 3 best French restaurants in Metro Detroit to visit.

1) Le Petit Zinc - 670 Alexandrine St., Detroit

Quiches, sandwiches, salads, and their famous crepes are all on the light menu at Le Petit Zinc. The menu is suitable for both breakfast and lunch because the restaurant closes at 4:00 p.m. The Poulet Crepe served with the signature ratatouille, is a must-try (with or without chicken) as well as its best-seller, sweet crepes.

The environment is child-friendly, with high chairs available. The café is brightly lit by large windows and custom art created by the owner, Karima Sorel, who was inspired to design her restaurant after spending time in Paris.

2) Promenade Artisan Foods - 2627 W. Jefferson, Trenton

Promenade Artisan Foods is a jewel of Downriver, combining French flavor with a casual ambiance and flair. Breakfast sandwiches on ciabatta bread are a popular menu item. Quiche is also a popular menu item, with mushroom and potato quiche being the most popular. This restaurant is known for its baked goods. Seasonal specialties are complemented by rich, strong coffee.

Promenade Artisan Foods sells art from local artists, which is carefully displayed on the café walls as a small local business in the area. A delightful Downriver outing can be had with a late weekend brunch of fruit, salad, sandwiches, and pastries.

3) French Toast Bistro - 40370 Five Mile Rd., Plymouth

The beautiful interior décor at French Toast Bistro in Plymouth accentuates the delicious flavor offerings with warmth and ambiance. French Toast serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week, as well as a popular weekend brunch. The nuances of French flavors can be found. French cheeses like gruyere and brie are frequently served with omelets.

The mimosas, which come in a variety of flavors including the classic with orange juice and a tropical and elderflower flavor, are one of the best draws of the brunch service.

