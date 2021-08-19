3 Best Flea Markets in Detroit for an Antique Lover!

DETROIT, MI - For those who enjoy shopping outside of the conventional high-street stores, Detroit is a playground. There are antiques, collectibles, old and new products, as well as fresh fruit. Take a look at this list of Detroit's greatest flea markets:

1) Royal Oak Farmers Market

The Royal Oak Farmers Market is a 20-minute drive from Downtown Detroit and features a farm market on Saturdays and an antiques and collectibles market on Sundays.

The Royal Oak, one of the most popular markets for both fresh vegetables and antiques, attracts hundreds of bargain hunters every weekend. At the farmers market, you'll find a wide variety of one-of-a-kind items, handmade goods, collectibles – such as records, comics, and decorations – and antiques in addition to fruit, vegetables, dairy, sweets, and meat.

2) Dixieland Flea Market

The Dixieland Flea Market in Oakland County Waterford Township has been open since 1976 and is one of Michigan's largest and oldest flea markets. Over 200 vendors sell approximately 90,000 square feet of selling space at this family-friendly flea market off the Dixie Highway. The Dixieland Flea Market provides something for everyone, whether you're seeking vintage clothing, children's toys, comics, antiques, electricals, or plants.

3) Eastern Market

The Eastern Market in Detroit is unquestionably one of Michigan's most popular tourist attractions, with distinct markets taking place every day of the week and up to 40,000 visitors each day during peak season.

The most popular markets are the Saturday and Sunday Markets, which offer everything from fresh fruit to jewelry, local art, and homemade items. With baked products, meat, and fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as cooking demos and free workout classes, the Tuesday market is still well worth a visit.

