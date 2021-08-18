5 Budget-friendly Places to Visit in Dearborn to Save Your Wallet!

DEARBORN, MI - Dearborn is perhaps best known as the birthplace of Henry Ford. However, Dearborn has a lot of attractive places than just Henry Ford. Some of them don't cost you much either. If you are planning to go to Dearborn on a budget, check out these 5 budget-friendly places to visit in Dearborn.

1) Greenfield Village

Greenfield Village is a historical village featuring cobblestone streets, operating machinery, a steam train for rides, people working in the workshops, and other amusements. You can choose from a variety of stores and restaurants.

2) Rouge Factory Tour

The Rouge Factory Tour takes you on a journey through the factory's history and activities. Two films about the plant's history will be shown, as well as a genuine walkthrough of the facility. For the sake of viewers, a copy of all classic automobiles has been saved.

3) Henry Ford Museum

The Hendy Ford is a one-of-a-kind museum that highlights automotive and the home machine inventions. It is the ideal venue for children and adults to learn about men's early technological advances throughout history.

4) Hall of Fame

The Automotive Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving outstanding automotive achievements throughout history. It features exceptional firsts in the automotive industry. It has also recognized hundreds of industry legends from all over the world.

5) The Dearborn Museum

The Dearborn Historical Museum is a historical museum housed in two structures that were once part of the Dearbornville Arsenal. Various historical artifacts, an Antique Appraisal Clinic, adult ghost walks, and a museum store are among the attractions.

