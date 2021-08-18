3 Best Bridal Shops in Detroit for Your Special Wedding Day!

DETROIT, MI - The wedding day is a special day. When it comes to a wedding day, one of the essential parts of this day is the wedding gowns and suits. Here are the three best bridal shops in Detroit you should check.

1) Mimi's Bridal Boutique - Ann Arbor

Mimi's Bridal Boutique has a wide variety of styles, designs, and accents. From a reasonable to a high-end designer, there is always something for someone here. The shop features many designers, such as Allure Couture, Allure Bridals, Blush by Hayley Paige, Hayley Paige, Maggie Sottero, and others.

Mimi's Bridal Boutique has a stunning selection of bridesmaid gowns and dresses, with new stock arriving seasonally. The shop also offers on-site adjustments, cleaning, and preservation services with a six- to eight-month turnaround time. It also hosts trunk shows and sample sales and provides a wide range of accessories like belts, hair accessories, jewelry, and veils.

2) The White Dress - Brighton

The White Dress is a Brighton, Michigan-based bridal gown company. This boutique prides itself on having a diverse selection of gowns to accommodate various brides-to-be.

The shop will help you find a ballgown, sheath silhouette, a-line dress, or anything else you desire. Furthermore, if you look for a preference for chiffon, lace, mikado, satin, tulle, or another fabric, The White Dress can help you find it. Bridesmaid gowns, alterations, bridal belts, garters, and jewelry are among the other services offered by The White Dress.

3) The Wedding Shoppe - Berkley

The Wedding Shoppe, located in Berkley, Michigan, is a fashionable boutique that specializes in dresses and formalwear for brides and their bridal parties.

Couples can rent a private suite to add a touch of luxury to their appointment at The Wedding Shoppe. On-site gown altering and preservation services are also available. It also provides headpieces, veils, jewels, belts, jackets, handbags, and garters.

