View the Sturgeon Moon from the top of the Fort Gratiot Lighthouse!

SANILAC COUNTY, MI - Friends of the St. Clair River, Michigan's Thumb Coast watershed organization, will hold their inaugural Sturgeon Full Moon Lighthouse Climb.

From the top of Michigan's oldest lighthouse, this one-of-a-kind event held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m., coincides with August's full moon or the Sturgeon moon. The event takes place at the Fort Gratiot Lighthouse Station Park.

Indigenous communities gave the August full moon its name because they knew the Great Lakes sturgeon were most easily caught during this time.

Lake sturgeon are known as the "Gentle Giant" of the Great Lakes due to their enormous size. They can reach a weight of 150 pounds, stand 7 feet tall, and live for more than 100 years. The lake sturgeon, which was once on the verge of extinction and was listed as a Threatened Species in Michigan, is making a comeback and serving as a model species for habitat restoration in the St. Clair River. Since 2012, Friend of the St. Clair River has highlighted the interesting story of this ancient fish.

It is necessary to purchase tickets in advance. Adult tickets are $20 (12 years old and older), child tickets are $10 (4-12 years old), ages 3 & under are free. Tickets are $25/person at the gate. All activities, including the lighthouse climb, food vendors, music, fireside chats with stargazing and storytelling, and special guest performances, are included in the ticket price. Ticket and merchandise sales benefit the conservation and education programs of Friends of the St. Clair River, and these tickets are non-refundable.

In this event you will be able to do many things, such as kayaking, watching traditional Native American drum performances by Bimose Ode and Copper Hill, beach bonfire, strolling musicians, food vendors, and more! There will be performances and bonfires, so families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Don't forget to bring a kayak for the moon kayak paddle.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/d/mi--port-sanilac/events--this-weekend/ for more information about the event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.