Sign Up for the WRAP & Any Lengths Sober Living Cornhole Tournament and Win $1000!

ANN ARBOR, MI - Any Lengths Sober Living and the Washtenaw Recovery Advocacy Project (WRAP) team together for a fun day of cornhole, BBQ, and motivational speakers at Olsen Park on August 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free to attend, however, there is a $25.00 admission fee per participant to participate in the Cornhole Tournament.

The $25 Cornhole Tournament cost is payable by CashApp at $ALSoberLiving. Make sure to write Cornhole Tournament in the subject line and use the same complete name when registering.

Cornhole (also known as bags, sack toss, or bean bag toss in some parts of the US) is a lawn game in which participants take turns tossing 16-ounce bags of corn kernels at an elevated platform (board) with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole is worth 3 points, whereas a bag on the board is 1 point. A bag that touches the ground and the board does not get a point.

The game continues until one of the teams or players reaches or surpasses the score of 21. It is not needed for the winning team to win by two or more points.

The scoring system used in this tournament is "cancelation" scoring where a player's points cancel out their opponent's points. Only one player or team is allowed to score in each frame while using this strategy. Both players take turns playing one board at a time, staying in their lane throughout the game (right or left).

There will be a total of $1000 in prizes awarded:

50 percent of tournament admission fees for first place

35 percent of tournament admission fees for second place

15 percent of tournament admission fees for third place

Visit here for more information on the cornhole tournament rules.

