Whiskey & Bourbon Tasting Club Event for whiskey lovers!

LEXINGTON, MI – This week, Lexington MI Area Bourbon & Whiskey Club will gather on the magnificent grounds of the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum for their monthly meeting for Whiskey & Bourbon Tasting Club on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

You may come and join them for a fun night of bourbon tasting. Whiskey and bourbon connoisseurs may share their tasting notes, learn about new releases, and brag about their recent scores. The Museum grounds and gardens are open to visitors.

The idea is to create a relaxed, friendly atmosphere where people can talk about bourbon, a gathering spot for those who share a passion for bourbon and finer things in life.

Bring a bottle or two of your favorite wine to share pours with your friends. Bring your whiskey glass (or a $2 gift to the Museum will get you a crappy plastic one). There will be some refreshments available. Those who wish to smoke can do so in the designated smoking area.

This event will be conducted outside and be limited to 40 people to support social distancing. However, masks are not required. Due to cooler months, don't forget to layer your clothing as there will be two bonfires on the grounds and a propane heater for your comfort.

Beware that you must be at least 21 years old to attend this event. To book your seat, go to Eventbrite and request a free ticket. There is no need to print your tickets because your name will be on a list at the door. Let's help save some trees!

Although this is a free event, donations to the Sanilac County Historical Society will be highly appreciated.

