Top 3 Indian restaurants in Detroit that you must try

Detroit - MI, Indian cuisine has been in the food industry for 5000 years now. It is one of the world's most varied cuisine with a wealth of flavor. The food ranges from very simple vegetables to exotic dishes layered with texture and spice. If you are craving Indian cuisine, here are the 4 best Indian restaurants you should go

1. The Himalayan Flames

Located at 22266 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124, The Himalayan Flames specializes in modern Indian, Nepali, and Tibetan cuisine. This restaurant is open every day so it doesn't matter if you are craving Indian cuisine on weekends!

The menu varies from starters like samosa to savory seafood such as shrimp jalfrezi and fish curry. If you don't feel like going anywhere in the day, you can order online at Order At https://ordering.app/gaurishankarinc/

2. Paradise Biryani Pointe

Some people only eat halal food and if you are one of them, Paradise Biryani Pointe is a choice. Holding the halal food certificate, this restaurant offers various halal menus on the list.

It has over 50 locations worldwide and the one in Detroit is located at 22001 Michigan Ave Suite 130, Dearborn, MI 48124. It offers only the freshest food with a variety of gluten-free options available here upon request. The place itself looks heavenly as it is outdoorsy igloos! You can also order online here https://orders.cake.net/11224474

3. Aahar Indian's Cuisine

Why trotting the globe to have various tastes of glorious India when you can find that here at Aahar Indian's Cuisine? Located at 35564 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48335, this Indian restaurant offers elegant decor with warm hospitality and the delicious aroma of India's cuisine.

It basically has everything on the menu like an appetizer, South Indian food, biryani, roti and bread, seafood, tandoori, entrees, and kids menu. It also offers a "Weekend Buffet" where it serves extra items like ginger fish and special veg biryani. The place opens every day except Tuesday and you can always order online here https://aahar.smartonlineorder.com/

