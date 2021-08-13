Wayne State University offers the chance to win free tuition through the Summer Warrior vaccine incentive

Alena Shekhovtcova/Pexels

DETROIT, MI - Wayne State University offers the chance to win exclusive prizes for students, faculty, and staff through the Summer Warrior vaccine incentive. This program is valid from this month through August 29.

All you need to do is upload a photo of your vaccination card, you may have just got your first vaccination and that's completely okay, as long as it is a first dose of the Pfizer or the Moderna or your sole dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those of you who already participated in the spring vaccine incentive will have to resubmit their proof of vaccination again to be eligible for this Summer Warrior program.

Vaccine appointments can be made at the Campus Health Center or anywhere else; it is not necessary where you get the vaccine. The only requirement you need to join this program is to be a member of the Wayne State community. Those who want to participate have to register for the spring/summer 2021 or fall 2021 semester. If you are a registered medical student then you need to be in your 2021-22 term to get qualified.

The lists of the prizes are different depending on the level. If you are a student, you will have a chance to win a $100 OneCard voucher, $100 OneCard voucher, semester of parking (assigned to a structure), laptop, free semester of tuition (registered classes for fall 2021 with a value up to 15 credit hours of lower-division, in-state, undergraduate tuition), and free semester of on-campus housing (dining plan not included). For faculty and staff, you will have a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card, $25 Grubhub gift card, $50 local restaurant gift card, WSU swag bag, $100 Wayne State Bookstore gift card, camping chair, laptop, 60" TV, and one year of paid parking.

Prizes will be given out on a weekly basis, with the grand prize drawing taking place on August 30. Check your email regularly as the winners will be contacted via their WSU email and have only 60 days to claim their prize or a runner-up will be selected.

