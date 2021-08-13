Immersive experiences offered in Detroit Month of Design

Janine Robinson/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Month of Design, Detroit Core Detroit’s flagship series of events, returns this September. Here are some of the featured exhibitions, talks, and installations.

Healing Through Design by Detroit Design Network Members

This panel discussion will stress the role of color, acoustics, lighting, object, and scent in creating therapeutic environments.

The Girl with the D Earring by Sydney G. James

Sydney G. James, the muralist of "The Girl with the D Earring" will be sharing her thoughts at Chroma. Yolanda Nichelle, creator of the D earring, Phillip Simpson, and Ijania Cortez, Detroit’s very own creatives, will also be there for their live actions.

Design For Good Detroit by AIGA Detroit

In a discussion on sustainable design, several industry experts will be side by side in highlighting designers’ power to influence environmental impacts through their work.

Moments of Immersion by Yazmin Dababne

This experiential exhibition by Yazmin Dababneh features captivating sculptures and installations, taking the visitors to other dimensions.

Fashion Future: Student Exhibition by Fashion Merchandising & Design of Central Michigan University

Students and alumni of Fashion Merchandising & Design of Central Michigan University to showcase their work that reflects on diversity, inclusion, equity, and sustainability.

All of the Above by Playground Detroit

An antithesis to the minimalist concept of ‘less is more’, Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Tomepuu channel their maximalist energies through their artwork that gives a sense of chaos. It also illustrates our collective angst throughout the past year dealing with the pandemic fiasco.

From Periphery to Center: Exhibition + Public Program by Program Art Studio Collective (PASC)

Over 25 disabled artists in the PASC will present their artwork, from thick expressionist paintings by Eric Green, meticulous watercolors and landscapes, and cityscapes by Keisha Miller, to referencing archaeological masks and sculptures by Alsendo Owens.

Visit their website to discover other immersive experiences offered by Detroit’s emerging local artists and talents.

