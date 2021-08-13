Oakland County Michigan Works! offers a free certified logistics technician training program

Yerson Retamal/Pixabay

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - Oakland County Michigan Works! is collaborating with Oakland Community College and PepsiCo to offer free eight-week training for residents who are interested in becoming certified logistics technicians.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said this program paves the way for both professional development and personal growth. “It is designed to help prepare our future workforce to meet the needs of in-demand fields that provide long-term career paths with plenty of room for growth,” said Coulter.

To participate, they must be U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens, aged between 17 and 24, and registered with the selective service (if applicable). After completing the program, they will obtain certifications as a Foundational Certified Logistics Associate (CLA) and Mid-Level Technical CLT.

The Logistics Technician training program comprises e-learning, practical skill training, as well as digital literacy courses in the areas of inventory and quality control, product storage, hazardous materials handling, global supply chain logistics, transportation modes, and workplace communications and teamwork.

Jennifer Llewellyn, Oakland County Michigan Works! Director said this program is a manifestation of the county’s initiative to get 80 percent of qualified residents to obtain either an advanced certification or education degree by 2030.

"We hope that such a program will inspire qualified individuals to acquire the advanced skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the 21st century in Oakland County," said Llewellyn.

On the other hand, Sandra Bachert, OCC Director of Economic and Workforce Development, said this training program is an excellent option for those wanting to try their luck in supply chain management. “Our program includes the skills to get started and being placed with a mentor to learn more about the endless career opportunities within the supply chain.”

Oakland County Michigan Works! assists over 105,000 people by offering services in career coaching, placement assistance, training courses, as well as facilitating workshops and training courses. They also help employers with the recruitment process and employee training support.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.