Young people remain unvaccinated despite the rise of Delta variant cases in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - As the COVID-19 Delta variant cases are rapidly escalating, Oakland County Health Division advises both parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated before they return to school.

Dr. Russel Faust, Oakland County Medical Director, and his team noticed a direct link between new COVID-19 cases, particularly the Delta variant, in Oakland County.

“One of the most effective ways to minimize transmission of COVID-19 in schools this coming school year is to get children 12 and up immunized,” said Faust.

From July 21 to August 3, 2021, nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Oakland County, with one in six being 18 or younger, and one-quarter were between the ages of 19 and 29. The seven-day case average for new COVID-19 cases in Oakland County as of August 10 was 147 cases per day or more than 1,000 new cases per week.

On the other hand, approximately 45 percent of over 121,000 residents who are between 12 and 19 years old have yet to receive the first dose of the vaccine. Similarly, of the roughly 161,000 residents aged 20 to 29 residents, 43 percent are not yet vaccinated. So, even though the county's COVID19 vaccine coverage rate for residents 16 and older is 71,2 percent, and the vaccine coverage rate for residents 12 and older is close to 70 percent, there are still nearly 124,000 residents ages 12-29 who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many Health Division vaccine clinics are open daily from 9:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com to find nearby clinics.

Vaccine coverage in Oakland County by zip code can be accessed here.

