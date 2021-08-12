The University of Michigan-Dearborn launches a mentoring program for new students

Bewakoof.com Official/Unsplash

DEARBORN, MI - The University of Michigan-Dearborn has launched The Wolverine Mentor Collective (Wolverine MC), a mentoring program for new students to help them navigate through campus life.

Amy Finley, Dean of Students, believes they deserve to feel welcome as it is now their home away from home. “We wanted to welcome them in a meaningful way that immediately helped them build connections,” said Finley.

Wolverine MC helps freshmen, sophomores and transfer students adapt to the new life on campus. Students are paired with tutors with similar interests throughout the school year.

Mentors will guide the students to solve any problems and help them overcome challenges. They are free to ask for all kinds of help, whether it is campus support services, club or activity recommendations, career advice, and so on.

In turn, mentors will also be able to grow their networks and cultivate skills to become better professionals and leaders. On top of that, they can directly inspire the students, hence making their new life easier to get through.

So far 100 upper-level students have signed up to serve as mentors, but Wolverine MC still needs more to fill this role. To apply, students must have junior or senior status at UM-Dearborn, a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and be performing well academically. Each mentor is entitled to a $100 stipend.

"Wolverine MC eliminates the frustration of not knowing, brings faster solutions, and hopes to build friendships over time. These people have similar interests, so we hope our new students can gain network through this project." Finley added.

The Wolverine MC program is a result of the joint effort between Experience+ and the Division of Student Affairs.

Learn more about the program here.

