Job opportunities at the City of Dearborn Heights

JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI - The City of Dearborn Heights is looking for driven individuals to join them in several departments. These are the vacancies.

Circulation Manager (Library)

You will be assisting and reporting to the library manager and director in overseeing the overall operations. You will take on a range of tasks such as preparing reports, developing the library’s policies and procedures, and supervising the staff and volunteers.

To be eligible for this position, you need to have four years of professional library experience, particularly in circulation management and supervisory function. A valid Michigan driver's license is also required as you will visit the library branches.

Apply by Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Senior Citizens Coordinator

You will be in charge of all senior citizen programs from planning, organizing, to supervising. In addition, you are responsible for the building management and the staff. Community engagement is also your scope of work.

Apply only if you have a Bachelor's degree specializing in Parks and Recreation Administration, Gerontology; or possess extensive five years of experience of working in a senior citizen facility/senior organization.

Send your applications no later than Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Police Officer

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old, hold a valid non-restricted Michigan driver’s license, and have completed or currently enrolled in the Police Academy. Unless applicants have three years of full-time employment as a police officer, those without 60 college credits completed must submit proof of employment as a full-time police officer.

Complete the EMPCO test here.

Applicants for all positions should fill out this form and submit it to the Human Resource Department, 6045 Fenton, Dearborn Heights. Selected individuals must take the Civil Service examination.

More detailed information is available here.

