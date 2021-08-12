The James Group Drive Initiative to fund entrepreneurs and students in Detroit with impactful projects

Patrick Tomasso/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - The James Group Drive Initiative is giving entrepreneurs and students up to $100,000 to help them achieve growth and bring contribution to the community. They must submit their project pitch in the form of videos.

The ideal applicants are those with a vision to launch an innovative and impactful business. There’s no specific industry for the proposed business―it may be a hobby that can potentially bring you profit, a creative project you would like to commercialize, or expanding your current business.

As for students, those who are high school graduates or current college students in a two- or four-year institution of higher learning, skilled trades program, or continuing education program are all eligible to apply. If you have an exciting plan to contribute to Detroit and serve the community, this initiative will help you accomplish that.

The submission is simple. Both entrepreneurs and students must simply create a pitch in the form of a 1-2 minute video, describing yourself and reasons as to why you are a change-maker in Detroit. Upload the video on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram and tag @jamesgroupintl #thejgdrive. Afterward, fill out the form here.

The submission deadline is August 30, 2021. Finalists will be selected in October 2021.

This initiative was born out of the spirit of the James Group Founder, John A. James. He is the first African American whose company was authorized to transport automotive parts and other commodities in the State of Michigan. He is committed to helping minority entrepreneurs who are trying to make it to the business world.

The James Group and its affiliates have a longstanding record of contributing to Detroit by supporting marginalized groups. Visit their website to get a glimpse of what they do.

