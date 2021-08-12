Detroit Regional Chamber requires 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference participants to be fully vaccinated

Mikael Kristenson/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - The Detroit Regional Chamber will officially implement its vaccination policy and additional guidance for participants of the 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference which will be held on Mackinac Island at the historic Grand Hotel from September 20 to 23, 2021.

The provisions require the participants, including on-site vendors and Chamber’s supporting staff, to have a full COVID-19 vaccination before attending. They are deemed to be fully vaccinated after two weeks of receiving the second shot of a two-dose vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Chamber is partnering up with the screening platform, CLEAR Health Pass, to confirm their proof of vaccination.

Starting on August 16, 2021, attendees must register for the CLEAR Health Pass on the CLEAR app. Further instructions will be sent via email. They must complete the pass or request a penalty-free registration refund by September 10, 2021, otherwise, their Conference registration will be canceled which costs $500 of their registration fee.

In addition to that, the Chamber has also cut down the total attendance to 1,300, and the conference meeting room capacity is reduced by 20 percent. Access to the conference sessions is available both from indoor and outdoor, while the social activities will be carried out outdoors.

Both the initial and final guidance was made possible by a joint effort from cross-organization stakeholders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its Delta variant.

Preventive measures may be added later as conference leadership, Chairman Lassiter, and the Henry Ford Clinical Advisory Team continue to observe Michigan’s public health status.

Reach out to Wendy Nodge at wnodge@detroitchamber.com for more information.

