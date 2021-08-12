Upcoming events by Detroit Historical Society

Hermes Rivera/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - The Detroit Historical Society has several exciting events coming up. Join in any of these and have socially distanced fun.

Lunchtime Techno

On each of three consecutive days, this free outdoor event will present a new lineup of DJs each day starting this Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. DJ Righteous Knowledge is set to perform on the first day which takes place in Legends Plaza at the Detroit Historical Museum (across Woodward Avenue).

Earthworks Urban Farm Tour

Since 1998, Earthworks Urban Farm has been working hard to restore the connection between the environment and the community. Meet Detroit Historical Society at Capuchin Soup Kitchen on August 13, 2021, and visit their farm to gain insights about food justice and development from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. The tickets are $25 for members and $35 for guests.

Virtual Tour! Southwest Detroit Murals

Take a virtual stroll through Southwest Detroit to amuse yourself with its lively murals and street on August 14, 2021, from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Muralist Elton Monroy-Duran will guide you through the highlights of this neighborhood. Purchase your tickets here.

Body by Fisher Exhibit Opening

Starting on August 15, 2021, the Body by Fisher exhibit is open to the public. Former employees of General Motors and Fisher Body will join the Museum for the celebration. From 1 to 5 p.m, there will be guided tours, access to a selfie station, crafts and activities for kids, and a Detroit Snack Box. Reserve the tickets here.

Indigenous History of Belle Isle Walking Tour

Explore Belle Isle while reflecting on the Native history of Detroit and the surrounding region, which will be held on August 21, 2021, from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Tickets start from $25 to $35.

