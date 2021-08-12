Detroit, MI

American Heart Association grants $2.6 million research award to Wayne State

DETROIT, MI – Wayne State University has been recognized with a grant of $2.6 million for research from the American Heart Association, or AHA. Wayne State will deploy Wayne Health mobile health units to help people detect the risk factors of Hypertension earlier.

To address the hypertension problem in the community, American Heart Association awards $20 million in health research. AHA supports high blood pressure prevention health equity, also known as the Health Equity Research Network (HERN). The program aims to track the prevention of high blood pressure program quickly through science and research.

The Wayne State project will help Detroit neighborhoods to get personalized high blood pressure health care, including for the black adults. Black adults have a higher incidence of Hypertension (HTN) than white adults. Then, black adults have a greater risk of HTN-related cardiovascular disease. To solve this problem, early interventions for high blood pressure and Hypertension are highly recommended to conduct.

Professor of emergency medicine and assistant vice president of translational research, Phillip Levy, MD, MPH, is the one who is responsible as a leader for Wayne State's nearly $2.64 million, four-year project, Linkage, Empowerment, and Access to Prevent Hypertension (LEAP-HTN).

The LEAP-HTN program will include the black people as a participant in the program. LEAP-HTN expand Wayne Health's mobile health units for the participant to get personalized health care. Then, participants with high blood pressure living in the select under-resourced area in Detroit will get trained.

On a regular time, researchers will compare Hypertension and other health factors of the participant to the people in the community who have high blood pressure but don't participate in the health plan. The researchers will assume the participant on the health plan will have lower or better control of their blood pressure than those not in the program.

The program from Wayne State will launch on October 1, 2021. The team's innovative mobile health unit program uses geospatial health and social vulnerability. The team will expand the health workers throughout communities in Detroit.

