Spend the rest of Summer Days with Dearborn's Summer Music Series

DEARBORN, MI - As Fall is approaching soon, make sure to make the most out of the remaining summer days under the scorching sun. If you run out of options of things to do, swing by Downtown Dearborn as they are hosting a Summer Music series which will end soon.

Music in the Park

If you are a fan of techno, hip-hop, jazz, and reggae, then this is something you don’t want to miss. Music In the Park is an eight-week music series at City Hall Park, presenting local musicians.

They’ll be entertaining the locals every Wednesday through August 18 2021 from 7.30 to 8.30 p.m. Among the musicians set to perform on its last two days are Two Assets and Back in the Day band.

Silent East Disco

Hit the dance floor and immerse yourself in disco music, with a pair of headphones to make you feel the beat. As the shows start from 6 to 10 p.m, it is also the perfect place to be to enjoy the hot summer nights. Bring your own snacks and drinks, as well as chairs and blankets. Only 2 shows left, so make sure to register here and come by.

Tunes at Noon

Set aside some time during your lunch break from work or after a grocery run and stop by Wagner Park off Michigan Avenue in Downtown Dearborn for free concerts. Held on Tuesdays through 17 August 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m, acoustic performers Steven Taylor and Lil Jimmy Dearborn will bring their best acts on the last two days of the event. Other local musicians like Aj Lynn, Aj Lynn, and the Dearborn School of Music have also previously performed.

