Michigan Department of Natural Resources granted Marathon's Community Park Phase 1

Shane McLendon/Unsplash

MARATHON, MI - Named after the famous Greek battlefield in 1839 by Silas D. McKeen, who ran a sawmill and was a member of the Michigan Legislature, Marathon Township offers numerous amenities and attractions.

During its early days, 182 years ago, the town dealt with pine and more of a lumbering than farming community, through the Flint River. It was adjacent to two villages, the Village of Columbiaville and the Village of Otter Lake.

Its transportation system is mainly made up of county-owned roadways. With only a railroad that connects the Villages of Columbiaville and Otter Lake, Marathon is somewhat isolated and has no major federal or state highways within its reach.

The township started seeking for comprehensive and sustainable parks and recreation system that is vital for its community’s physical and mental health, by promoting social interaction, protection of natural resources, and economic growth.

Aims to create a developing community park, Marathon developed a Five Year Parks and Recreation Plan in 2019 related to future improvements over the next five years.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources has approved the application for the proposed phase 1 improvements of the township. Due to its indirect access to major highways, the park’s development focuses on local community needs as opposed to a large regional facility.

Under the MDNR grant, phase 1 of this project includes a gravel parking area, benches, bike loops, rural restroom, concrete walk that connects to the Northern and Southern Trailway, and trash receptacles.

The design itself is scheduled to begin in later in spring this year. To see pictures of the construction, visit the update on their website.

Volunteers who want to help with Marathon Township’s Parks and Recreation Board can apply through Dennis Hogan at dennishogan50@gmail.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.