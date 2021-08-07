The Ultimate Couples Brunch - Enjoy Detroit Edition organized by Oasis of Hope Christian Church

Brooke Cagle/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Oasis of Hope Christian Church Marriage Enrichment Ministry's very own Pastor Claude A. May is facilitating The Ultimate Couples Brunch on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. Available in-person and virtually. Tickets start at $25 to $35.

Contrast to its name, this event welcomes not only engaged or married couples, but also those who are still single. In addition to the brunch, participants will engage in insightful conversations on relationships. Other activities are also prepared to make this event more delightful.

A photo session will mark the start of this event. Afterwards, be prepared for a scavenger hunt which will take you around downtown Detroit, followed by a supper and a fellowship at Mootz Pizzera at 7 p.m. However, the organizers are not in charge of your dine-in spots and food or beverages.

An optional activity is also offered for the married couples. Book a room at Double Tree Suites by Hilton Hotel Detroit Downtown with discounted price of $139 per night by clicking on this link.

There is a free virtual session for everyone which will present a superb leader as the speaker to share his wisdom on relationships. You will also have the chance to connect with other participants across the world, whom you can have open conversations with and share their insights on long-lasting relationships and how to deal with setbacks in achieving it.

Pastor Claude A. May is set to take over this event. Under his tenure, he has done some remarkable actions. Among those are the establishments of two non-profit organizations, Detroit Pregnancy Test and Help Center (D.P.T.H.C.) and Living Waters Community Development Corporation.

Purchase your tickets here. Details on the virtual experiences, including the scavenger hunt, will be sent via email. For more information, text 313-587-5879.

