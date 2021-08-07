Michigan Community Service Commission pays tribute to 9/11 Service Day by funding volunteer projects

Anthony Fomin/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - The Michigan Service Commission (MCSC) is joining forces with AmeriCorps the Agency to fund volunteer service projects to honor the 9/11 National Day of Service.

This initiative aims to bring Americans together to honor the lives lost in the tragic day, serve the community, and show gratitude to those who put their lives on the line for the community, including first responders, military officers, veterans, and healthcare workers.

The targeted applicants are Michigan national service grantees, volunteer centers, food resource organizations, youth groups and service organizations, K-12, municipalities, and higher education institutions.

The projects shall take place in or around September 11, 2021, and projects incorporating the youth will be a plus.

The submitted projects should be held or revolve around 9/11/21 itself. Depending on the projects’ volunteer engagement, the amount of funding is varied, ranging from $100 up to $1,000. It will be given in the form of reimbursement.

In addition to the submission of the project, applicants are required to contribute to MCSC’s MI Heroes Campaign by sending out their personal nomination of an individual whom they think is a major influence in the community. Click here https://miheroesproject.org/ to access the nomination form.

Everyone is welcome to come up with a project that serves the community or use an idea from this list. Among the projects' focus areas are economic opportunity, environmental involvement, education, healthy futures, veterans and military families, disaster services, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion issues.

Collaboration with local businesses and sponsors is recommended but everyone ought to report both their additional funds and resources to implement the project. Use this form to compose the project’s budget.

All interested applicants must register here by Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and will be informed of the award acceptance on Friday, August 18, 2021.

Contact Melissa Sherry, the Volunteer Impact Coordinator, at sherrym2@michigan.gov for any inquiries.

