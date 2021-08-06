Woodhouse Spa sets up Color of Wellness 5K run for the New Day Foundation at Rochester Municipal Park

Sherise VD/Unsplash

ROCHESTER, MI - The Woodhouse Day Spa is holding its annual running event, the Color of Wellness 5K in Rochester to raise funds for the New Day Foundation.

This is the third year Woodhouse has conducted the event. You can join this fun morning run with your family on Saturday, 28th August at 7.30 A.M. The run will be held at Rochester Municipal Park.

If you can't join this event at the park, you can join this event virtually from your house, your nearest park, or on your favorite walk. All family members can join this fun 5K run.

Tickets for The Color of Wellness 5K are $30 per person. Every purchase of the ticket includes a race tee and a finisher’s medal. For the best men’s and ladies’ finishers will get a prize package from Woodhouse Day Spa of Rochester Hills. All 5K run packages will be available to pick up at Woodhouse Day Spa, located in the Village of Rochester.

This event is divided into three wave starts. Every wave has a different schedule to pick up the run package. Wave 1 & virtual participant can pick the package on Thursday 26th August 4-6 P.M and wave 2 and 3 on Friday 27th August, 4-6 P.M.

By joining this 5k run, you will donate to the family struggling with cancer. The partnership between The Woodhouse Day Spa of Rochester Hills and New Day Foundation began in 2019 through the Color of Wellness Beauty and Fitness Fair. Woodhouse Day Spa is Oakland County’s first and only organic-based beauty salon.

The New Day Foundation for Families is a nonprofit organization working to assist financial and emotional support for families fighting cancer. Until now, The Woodhouse Day Spa and the New Day Foundation are working together to raise funds for families with cancer.

Have a fun morning run with family and help the families who battle cancer by participating in this Wellness 5K run. Register yourself and your family now at

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.