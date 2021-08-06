Detroit, MI

Norwest Gallery of Art: a space for African and Black-American art

Sherrie Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LPIe_0bJsdCje00
Ankhesenamun/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Regional Chamber’s 2021 Detroit Policy Conference was held on July 1, 2021, where many small business vendors participated. One of which was Norwest Gallery of Art, a Black-owned art gallery located in the historic Detroit neighborhood of Rosedale Park.

Norwest Gallery’s Founder, Asia Hamilton, shared in an interview with the Chamber on how she took the initiative to open the gallery on Grand River between Evergreen and Outer Drive. She said that as someone who spent her whole life in the neighborhood, she noticed the lack of platforms to provide the community with art and culture.

By exposing the local community to what her gallery offers, she hopes that they’ll be able to feel and experience “love and light”.

The upcoming project for Norwest Gallery is Woman house, an artist-in-residence program, beginning on September 18, 2021. It will gather at least 10 artists in the house that Hamilton grew up in. “There’s going to be art installations in each room, all dedicated to the women experience in America,” said Hamilton.

Norwest Gallery also offers consultancy services and art commissions to corporations, private collectors, and interior designers. They contribute to the process of art acquisition and installation, event and art curation, and collection management.

Norwest Gallery strives to provide a space for African and Black-American artists to show their diverse contemporary art. In the past, they have hosted plenty of exhibitions and events such as HAIRarchy, which presented the Black hair experience; Unraveling Racism, a series of talks and performances on the prevailing systemic racism in America; and the latest was Flower Therapy, a flower art installation.

If you are thinking of stopping by at Norwest Gallery, please do so by still being mindful of the COVID-19 transmission and preventive measures. Stay informed on their events and exhibits on www.norwestgallery.com. Full interview available here.

