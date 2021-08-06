Don't pass up the opportunity to see foreign musicians perform in Detroit this August

DETROIT, MI – Like the rest of the entertainment industry, the music industry was put on pause because of the pandemic in the previous year. Tours and gigs have been postponed or canceled by musicians. But don't worry, there will be good news for music enthusiasts in Detroit soon.

If you like Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, Kings of Leon, and other pop music performers, consider yourself lucky since there will be multiple performances in Detroit City this month.

1. Jason Mraz, Look for The Good Live!

Jason Mraz is a farmer and philanthropist musician. He has wined a Grammy Award. Now, He's coming to a tour concert. The "Look for The Good Live" tour concert will be running until September 26, 2021. Jason Mraz will surprise fans with his 13 reggae bands at the show. For Detroit citizens, the concerts will be held on August 8, 2021, at 7.20 p.m.

The ticket can be purchased through https://www.313presents.com/. For detailed information, please visit https://jasonmraz.com/.

2. Maroon 5 Tour 2021

Maroon 5 is one of the most popular bands of the twenty-first century. This Grammy Award-winning band was supposed to perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 16, 2020. However, because the COVID-19 situation was still severe at the time, it was rescheduled for Monday, August 23, 2021.

Ticket holders who have the old ticket can keep it. However, if they are unable to attend the concert on the rescheduled date, they may request a refund. Visit https://www.313presents.com/events/detail/maroon-5-2020-tour for additional details.

Health and safety for all the people are the priority of this concert. There will be some protocols to follow as prevention of COVID-19. You must have good health condition when attending the show. Then, keep distancing from others and do not bring bags or purses, only small ones.

3. Kings of Leon, "When You See Yourself" Tour

American Rock-Band Kings of Leon proudly present their concert "When You See Yourself" tour at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The name of this concert comes from their latest album When You See Yourself. At this special concert, they will have a special guest, Cold War Kid.

In early March 2020, The Kings Leon was prepared something for fans. But, COVID-19 came. However, they had ambitions to do a small concert. Unfortunately, they can't reveal the surprise. Now, they are coming with a new album and a tour concert. Visit https://www.313presents.com/events/detail/kings-of-leon for detailed information.

Prepare yourself and buy your concert ticket now. Don't forget to follow the health protocols to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.