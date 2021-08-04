SummerWorks Career Sneak Peek Speaker Series for young adults to learn about career prospects

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - SummerWorks is organizing a talk series called Career Sneak Peek Speaker Series. It will be held virtually from August 9 to August 13, 2021. It will present 20 representatives of local Michigan organizations to share about their career fields with Southeast Michigan young adults aged 16 to 24.

Amy Cell, President of Amy Cell Talent, hopes this initiative will shed light on these young adults' career options in the future. "This is a unique opportunity for them to learn about prospective career opportunities and hear inspiring actual stories from these leaders who will dedicate their time to inspire the future of Michigan's talent pool." said Cell.

By joining Career Sneak Peek, participants will have the privilege to gain many perks. They will be able to establish networks with potential employers, receive constructive feedback, discover career paths, inquire to speakers about career-related matters, get to know high-demand skills for every field, discover new organizations and learn what they thrive for and practice networking skills. All of these are crucial to landing any desired jobs.

Everything that this event has to offer is crucial to landing any desired job. The speakers will give you both the enlightenment and guidance on how to achieve it. It will be conducted in five consecutive days, with each talk lasting for about an hour.

The SummerWorks program is a result of a joint partnership between MichiganWorks! Southeast and Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, University of Michigan, Michigan Rehabilitation Service, the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, Washtenaw Alliance for Children and Youth, the Ann Arbor Area Chamber of Commerce, and others.

These organizations and institutions join forces to empower the local youth in unleashing their best potential by creating a bridge between them and local employers. This Career Sneak Peek Series is among many of its innovative and impactful actions.

Click here to register for each session and learn more about the speakers’ backgrounds.

