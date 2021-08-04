Crowdfunding for Border to Border Trail - Chelsea Connection

Mabel Amber/Pixabay

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Huron Waterloo Pathway Initiative (HWPI) and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation (WCPARC) alongside the City of Chelsea are setting up a crowdfunding campaign to build a new section of the Border to Border Trail (B2B Trail) that will eventually reach downtown Chelsea.

This project aims to provide the community with a more accessible and enjoyable experience to get to downtown Chelsea, which is where all the dining and shopping, and any other entertainment options are.

Hoping to achieve $50,000 by September 15 2021, a one mile trail section will be built starting at Veterans Park, stretching through Timbertown, and another one mile North on road separated on M-52. Not only will the trail connect to downtown Chelsea, it will also extend across the Michigan DNR's Pinckney, Waterloo Recreation area, and the edge of Greenlake.

If the fundraising target is achieved, $50,000 in the form of matching funds will be given by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Public Spaces, Community Places through its very own matching program. This exciting news means every donation will be multiplied.

The B2B itself is a result of the collaborative actions by various local communities and organizations to initiate inclusive urban experiences for Washtenaw County residents. These actions are implemented by dividing the trail into corridors and segments, many of which are still in the process of planning, design or construction. Washtenaw County Parks usually partners up with other municipalities and organizations to oversee these projects.

If you want to get involved in making this trail come to life, donate at patronicity.com/b2btrail. You can also do it in the form of cash or check by making Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative as the recipient, and mail the donations to 14800 E. Old US HWY 12, Chelsea, MI 48118

Reach out to Susan Faulkner or Mackenzie Wisniewski at giving@b2btrail.org for any questions.

