Schedule for upcoming Steward Workdays by City of Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation

ANN ARBOR, MI - The City of Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation (NAP) has released this month’s schedule for Ann Arbor citizens who want to partake in preserving its natural areas through Steward Workdays.

Below are the locations and the things participants are expected to do.

Block Pond Woods Nature

Sunday, August 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants will assist in pulling hedge-parsley before millions of the seeds are scattered by animals and park visitors to new areas in fall and winter. Learn how to remove sticking seeds from your clothing and footwear to avoid the plants spreading around.



Sunday, Aug. 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Since this park is still new, there are still improvements that need to be made. One of which is setting up trails to make it more worth visiting for visitors.



Sunday, August 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

Withdraw invasive weeds like spotted knapweed to provide a safer home for NAP’s gems.



Saturday August 21, 9 a.m to noon

Participants will be required to carry out some light maintenance which hopefully will ignite people’s love for native gardening.



Saturday August 21, 1 to 4 p.m.

Participants will be supporting the trail establishment alongside a hardworking team, which will make this area more accessible for people.



Sunday August 29, 9 a.m. to noon

Enhance this area which was formerly an industrial area, by removing the invasive plants.

It’s recommended for participants to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle and gloves. Minors should be accompanied by a guardian. If you’re feeling ill, please stay at home.

If you are passionate about environmental sustainability, participate in one of the Steward Workdays by registering on VolunteerHub at http://vhub.at/NAP. No fees required.

