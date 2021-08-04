Havana Nights will host the annual Havana Nights Summer Charity Soiree at Roostertail this week

Luca Iaconelli/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - The annual Havana Nights Summer Charity Soiree at Roostertail will return on Friday, August 6, 2021. The proceeds will go to the Belle Isle Boat House and Friends of Detroit Rowing.

Plenty of performers are ready to set your mind at ease. Mariana Risquez with her band will perform in the main outdoor party pavilion. On the second floor, Pedro El Bravo Orequesta wsg Rosandy will entertain the VIP guests.

Meanwhile, the DJ will be playing in the main ballroom, located on the first floor. Mambo Marci and YA Salsa will teach special dance lessons. Additionally, showgirls Casino Dancers will also be there to show their best acts.

There are a few pass options for you. Party Pass allows the guests to enjoy live entertainment and dancing, access to the outdoor patio, premium cash bar, keepsake photo, and food.

In addition to the Party Pass features, VIP ticket holders will get the second floor which offers an air-conditioned ballroom with amazing views of the Detroit River, Belle Isle, Ambassador Bridge, and the Detroit Skyline. You can also play Monte Carlo Style Casino Gaming Tables which encompasses $250 in Chips Play for Prizes at Roulette, Craps & Black Jack.

If you opt for ULTRA VIP, you will get access to the private lounge with comfortable couches, a total of three premium cocktail tickets, fancy hors d'oeuvres, exclusive access to the private cash bar, bathrooms, and balcony. Cabanas and reserved seating booths are also available.

To attend, you need to be at least 21 years old. Put on your best summer outfit to experience a Havana summer night.

Purchase your tickets here for Havana Nights Detroit 2021. You will receive an email with the scannable/printable tickets.

