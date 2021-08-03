Mutt March 2021: Save Animals' Lives by Walking

Adam Griffith/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - The 33rd Annual Mutt March, hosted by the Michigan Humane, is set to be held throughout the weekend of August 27-29 2021 at numerous locations across the Southeast Michigan region.

This year’s walk aims to strengthen the existing bond between humans and animals, as well as to raise money for animal welfare by involving the community.

To get involved in the fundraising, you can register for free and set the amount of money you hope to raise. For instance, if you want to gain $100, it will be used to purchase vaccines and microchips for three animals.

If you opt for $250, it will help save one animal in need of intensive care in one of Michigan Humane’s shelters. Aiming for a higher amount, $500, will result in 3 dogs to be spayed or neutered. If you want to go the extra mile, you can choose $1000 as your goal. With this amount, a long-stay dog will be provided with a behavioral training and placement journey.

There is also a set of activities for participants to join. Gather a team consisting of yourself and an animal partner, or your fellow human, or even both, for a scavenger hunt competition with a $1,500 grand prize, and costume competitions with a chance of being selected as best-themed team and best human-animal pair. You will also have the chance of befriending many people and animals.

Information on parks and detailed schedules for the weekend will be available soon. Join the hype on social media by using #MiMuttMarch.

If you are passionate about the cause, register on here. No registration fee and those without pets are also welcome to participate.

