The Ann Arbor Police Department is recruiting police cadets

ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) is recruiting a police cadet through the Police Service Specialist (PSS) Cadets Program and will select one person to undergo training and police academy. Completion of the entire program will lead to an entry-level police officer position.

The PSS Cadet Program is open for a limited time and aims to provide the selected applicants a glimpse of the Department’s working values and environment. This is also a precautionary action to tackle employee shortage, which is likely to happen in the next few years due to planned retirements of the current Officers.

The selected applicants will be examined for up to 12 months during which they will take on administrative work. The assigned tasks include public engagement, carry out preliminary investigations for reports, fulfill traffic crash reports, measure preliminary breath tests, and compile fingerprints and portraits of arrestees/defendants for court.

After the aforementioned training period, the Cadet will be sent to a regional police academy, which will be fully supported financially by the Ann Arbor government. Subsequently, they will officially join the Ann Arbor Police Department, followed by compulsory field training.

To apply, you must be a legal U.S citizen, at least 21 years old, possess a valid Driver’s License with a clean driving record, as well as a total of 45 credit hours from an accredited college. The annual salary is $18.00 per hour, $37,440 annually. If accepted, you need to meet the physical requirements at least 60 days before enrolling in the academy.

This position comes with plenty of perks. From health care, paid leave and holiday, training opportunities, to retirement plans, and many more. The AAPD consists of many units and services in which you can get involved to serve your community.

If you are interested, apply here. Your application status will appear after you log in. Only those who complete the application will be processed.

