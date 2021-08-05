Un-Charting, Tali Keren's video installation at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

DETROIT, MI – Tali Keren, a New York-based artist, is showcasing her latest work at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit from June to August 2021.

The installation is entitled “Un-Charting”, a combination of videos, installations, and performances focused on the formation of ideology and political identity. Born in Jerusalem, Keren is a media artist and an educator based in Brooklyn, New York.

Making Un-Charting, Keren did deep research. She put the answer to the question related to the formation of political ideology at the intersection of personal identity and ethnonationalism. Through the exhibition, Keren shows how myth and fantasy have both shaped and allowed settler colonialism, institutionalized violence, and Palestinian indigenous erasure in Israel-Palestine. It specifically talks about western Evangelicalism and the way the movement has influenced the physical border of the region.

The video at the heart of the Un-Charting installation presents the story about the real words of Richard Brothers, a British colonial naval officer, who came to the United States in the 1798. Brothers tells his detailed plan for the city of Jerusalem, a city he had never visited but stuck in his mind. It leads the audiences discover his prophecy of Jerusalem. Keren combined historical narrative with interview to picture imperial imagination’s plan of the New World, Europe, and the Middle East to make the audiences as the part of disrupting the cartography of place-based myth.

Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit or MOCAD is an art museum presenting exhibitions and programs to explore the best art not only from Detroit artists but also from around the globe. The exhibition is focusing on art as a means to nurture social change and human understanding reflecting humans and community.

