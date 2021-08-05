Continuation of "Freedom Summer" celebration by the City of Detroit Civil Rights, Inclusion, and Opportunity

DETROIT, MI -The City of Detroit Civil Rights, Inclusion, and Opportunity (CRIO) Department looks forward to the next session of the summer-long celebration of freedom. Celebrate Black culture and educating viewers on emerging issues impacting the Black community through a series of mind-blowing virtual talks. The problem that happened recently to the black community raise awareness in society to be more concerned about equality among people. The Topics given are to empower viewers to engage in relevant discussions to offer enlightenment, healing, and empowerment to the black community in a celebration of freedom.

The Detroit Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department has collaborated with some community leaders to host a series of virtual panel discussions through August as part of “Freedom Summer.” Changing the Narrative is a series that will emphasize issues of equity, wealth, and justice. The main topic focused on how society should not be worried about the differences every human has to live in coaxis. Live-streamed from the Civil Rights, Inclusion, and Opportunity Department’s Facebook page, make sure you stay tuned and watch it!.

CRIO invites residents to participate in the celebration of Black culture by participating in the #WhatisFreeDom campaign. There are two ways to join and embrace this campaign:

Option #1

Record a:30-:45 second video stating in your own words: What freedom means to you.

Upload the video to your social media platforms with the hashtag #WhatisFreeDom?

Option #2

Share your thoughts about what freedom is by giving the hashtag #WhatisFreeDom? in a picture on post it on social media platforms:

Twitter: @crio_detroit

Instagram: @detroitcivilrights

Facebook: @criodepartment

For additional information, please visit here.

