Detroit Mayor Duggan, community leaders reopen renovated Zussman Park in Russell Woods

DETROIT, MI — Mayor Mika Duggan has recently officially reopened Zussman Park on the west side in the Russel Woods neighborhood. The renovation aimed to increase the quality of life for residents and the community.

The city spent $850,000 to upgrade the Zussman Park, knowing that the residents wanted a beautiful and spacious park to encourage outdoor activity. New amenities such as a walking loop, playground, outdoor fitness zone, drinking fountains, picnic area and basketball court were introduced to the revamped park.

“This is an incredible transformation, and Zussman Park is once again a place of pride in this neighborhood,” Mayor Duggan said. “The Strategic Neighborhood Fund is part of a citywide effort that is making our neighborhoods better places to call home and to raise a family, and quality parks for our children are a key piece of that goal.”

“The Russell Woods and Nardin Park communities are truly some of the gems of our city, and they deserve a world-class park – and now they have it,” Ayers said. “I applaud both the City’s efforts in bringing District 7 such a quality park but also in ensuring that residents’ voice were heard and reflected in the renovation of this great community asset.”

The park features a new mural created by artist Mario Moore, whose family lives in the neighborhood. His family has fought to improve her community and education for Black children for more than six decades. According to the artist, the mural shows the famous residents who lived in the area and pictures the future neighborhood and its connection to the past.

