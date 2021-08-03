Exploring the wonder of Transylvania | 2021

Romania, my beautiful country with its endless gems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ntj6W_0bGSWWoC00
TransylvaniaSheislittlewonderer

There's ain't no doubt Transylvania is one of them, hence I already know it's a brilliant idea to tell you about my amazing journey I had in Transylvania last week.

Let me tell you right from the start that Transylvania is one of the most beautiful places I have visited so far in this entire world. So beautiful and yet I believe I have explored only a tiny piece of it.

Can't wait to take a whole month off work to explore it all and so should you!

We spent about 5 days in this dreamlike oasis but I felt like I wouldn't leave that place behind ever again.

Our itinerary was kind of dynamic as we only knew we booked some tiny houses for 2 days, but the rest of the days were planned across the way.

1. Cluj Central Apartments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfqdy_0bGSWWoC00
Central Cluj ApartmentsSheislittlewonderer

We live in Bucharest and the way to Cluj is about 6h distance. The bad thing was that we were stuck in traffic many times so the time has increased to even 9h.

For the first night we booked a wonderful, woody and super cozy apartment into the centre of the city.

I love this pattern with wood, bricks and old paintings. It brings such a pleasant feeling into my soul. Besides that, it's a pet friendly apartment which is a huge advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyIxa_0bGSWWoC00
Central Cluj ApratmentsSheislittlewonderer

As I know, they have many other rooms like this in Cluj, but with a slightly different story.

Honestly, we wanted to book them again, but you need to do it in advance for at least 1 day, so we needed to find another alternative.

Note: This room costs about 45$/night.

2. Toulouse Restaurant in Cluj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUTm9_0bGSWWoC00
Toulouse RestaurantSheislittlewonderer

We woke up the next day and packed our things out of the cute apartment and headed for breakfast into the city.

Found this cute restaurant right into the Old Town and enjoyed a delicious meal and coffee.

Afterwards, we needed to go for some groceries shopping, and then headed for Tiny Transylvania for about 20min.

Note: This breakfast cost us about 30$.

3. Tiny Transilvanya

Everybody should experience the tiny lifestyle at least once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIK0I_0bGSWWoC00
Tiny TransylvaniaSheislittlewonderer

This is the main reason we've found ourselves on the Cluj's roads again: Tiny Transylvania, a wonderful location nested outside the city ;

What a spontaneous escape and that was the perfect time to reconnect with nature and discover unforgettable views!

Their tiny houses are located in Făget Forest, also called the green lung of the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKwPM_0bGSWWoC00
Tiny Transylvania CottagesSheislittlewonderer

We spent our best time here: drinking some good wine in the late evening in front of the fire, watching the sun set, cooking in the tiny cute kitchen, reading and listening some folk indie music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1aOG_0bGSWWoC00
Breakfast at Tiny TransylvaniaSheislittlewonderer

What a wonderful atmosphere!

You could also try some rides with their e-Bikes through Făget Forest. They tested many hiking and mountain biking (MTB) trails:

MTB Trail - Peana Peak;

MTB Trail - Micești;

The Mysteries of the Forest Hike;

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MA6MQ_0bGSWWoC00
e-Bike Tiny TransylvaniaSheislittlewonderer

Făget is a protected natural area of national interest, which includes oak and beech trees. The protected area amounts up to 10 ha and preserves important fauna and flora species.

Note: The cost for booking their house starts with 69.9$/night, but they also provide some great price packages.
In conclusion, Tiny Transylvania, hang on! We're coming back soon!

3. Transilvania International Film Festival

Coming to Cluj in summer or even in autumn time it's the best possible time, as you could attend so many festivals like TIFF, or some EC-Garden, Electric Castle or Untold etc.

We were lucky enough to try TIFF experience which started right from the day we arrived in Cluj ( 23.07.2021 to 1.08.2021).

Note: This was totally worth trying! The price for the tickets is less than 4$.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xuvG_0bGSWWoC00
EC-Garden ClujSheislittlewonderer

Find EC-Garden up on Cetățuie, another spectacular spot where you could watch the entire city from. This festival is open from Tuesday to Sunday (12:00 - 23:00).

4. Coffee and Ice cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VYWW_0bGSWWoC00
Coffee Che GuevaraSheislittlewonderer

It's not a surprise if I tell you I am a coffee lover. I actually made a whole article with just... coffee!

Try this Che Guevara coffee shop not so far from Toulouse Restaurant and this delicious ice cream from Moritz Eis. You'll love them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1rrA_0bGSWWoC00
Moritz Ice Cream ClujSheislittlewonderer

Hope my article will inspire you to book your next vacation in Cluj. I assure you I've only presented 5% out of Transylvania, but that's ok. I'll let you guys explore it by yourself.

You'll love it!

Let's go travel the world with me! ✈

