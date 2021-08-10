How Well Do You Know Your State?

Hey There! We are initiating a series of articles that will include some facts that every American should know. We will share some interesting and historic facts about each state in our articles. So follow this channel for more interesting and informative articles on newsbreak.

“The New York State”

New York is one of the original 13 colonies which led the foundation of The United States. Historians believe that the first people arrived in today’s New York was around 10,000 BC. Many of you might disagree as do some historians. We will continue with the European discovery of the New World. Giovanni da Verrazano was an Italian explorer who first discovered New York in 1524, followed by the Dutch in 1524. In 1626, on Manhattan Island, the Dutch established their first colony named NEW AMSTERDAM. Which was later conquered by the English in 1664 and they renamed it “New York” to honor England’s duke of York.

Here are some Interesting and Informative facts about 'The New York State'.

1. First American Chess Tournament

Did you know that the first American chess tournament was held here in New York in the year 1843? It is the first documented American chess tournament.

2. FIT, Manhattan

The Fashion Institute of Technology, Manhattan is the only institute in the world that offers a BS degree in fragrance and cosmetics marketing.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

3. 800* Languages: spoken in New York

According to the World Atlas (world Facts), New York is home to native speakers of approximately 800 languages.

4. Statue of Liberty was shipped into pieces

The statue was gifted by France and was shipped into 350 pieces (214 crates). It took more than 4 months to assemble the statue.

Photo by pixabay from Pexels

5. What do the 7 Spikes in the Statue mean?

The spikes in the Statue of Liberty represent the seven oceans and seven continents of the world. It was the tallest structure, made of steel and copper, of that time.

6. United States’ First Pizzeria

The first pizzeria in the United States was founded by Genaro Lombardi in lower Manhattan. Which was licensed in 1905. While some believe that it was 1895 when Lombardi first opened a pizzeria in New York.

7. The Times Square

It was originally known as Longacre Square until it was renamed in 1904. The Times Square is named after The New York Times.

Photo by Vlad Alexandru Popa from Pexels

8. The Hudson River

The Hudson River is named after the Englishman Henry Hudson who explored it in 1609 on his ship named the Half Moon. It is also known as “the river that flows two ways”.

9. New York Public Library

With more than 53 million items NYPL is the United States’ second largest library after the congress library. This non-government and privately managed library was founded in 1895.

10. The First Capital of the United States

New York City has the honor of being the first capital of the United States. In 1789, when the constitution was ratified, New York City was the capital of the United States. Inauguration of the first president of the United States - George Washington, was also held in New York at the federal hall.

