Superhero Blackman Entertains at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest

It's as American as baseball and apple pie and happens once a year. If you love hot dogs surely you know we're referring to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This annual American hot dog competitive eating competition is held each Independence Day at Nathan's iconic restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, NY.

Once again defending world champion Joey Chestnut broke his own world record scarfing down 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to take home the Gold. It was the 14th time the top-ranked hot dog eater in the world won the title in the last 15 years.

The annual competition not only highlights the skill set of hot dog eating experts like Chestnut, but also attracts a cast of creative characters from hot dog wearing mascots to superheroes. This year our favorite was a popular NY/ South Florida Comedian named Chris Fraley aka Blackman, a self-described “caped-brosader.” Blackman was on the scene sharing his special brand of comedy and positivity.

"I love hot dogs but I'm not competing because I've got to stay superhero fit," said Blackman, pointing to his belly in laughter. He said he made a cameo appearance to encourage people to, "stay positive and test negative," for the coronavirus and get the vaccine.

"As a a Superhero it's my duty to keep people safe," said Fraley. "Helping to get shots in the arms is what is needed most right now. If I can assist through comedy, that makes me happy," he said.

About Chris Fraley aka BLACKMAN

Comedian Chris Fraley, took his first acting class in 1995 but he’s been acting (a fool) all his life. He has worked behind the scene with many actors. In 1998 after a two year hiatus from acting he was in the studio with Danny Glover who told him he needed to return to his calling, “because you only live once.”

Knowing he had the ability to make people laugh he tried stand up comedy. His first gig was in Stamford, Connecticut where he was unceremoniously booed off the stage by a church group-yes (A Church Group). That’s when he really knew he was funny!

Chris has since performed in many comedy clubs and has turned to comedic acting for more exposure on the Internet. One of his most rewarding comedic experiences was when he made Whoopi Goldberg belly laugh in the studio.

You can also check out Chris’s acting chops in the near viral video Mel Kiper’s Spring Picks and Follow his Face 2 Facebook Journey, where else? On Facebook!

