Meet Your Friendly Neighborhood BLACKMAN the "Caped Brosader" at Philly's Black Label ComiCon 2

Blackman Chris Fraley

Philadelphia, PA

A Black Super Hero who fights stereotypes; oh and he’s Super funny too!

NY Comedian Chris Fraley aka BLACKMAN is one of hundreds of uniformed Caped Crusaders and entrepreneurs expected to descend on the annual Black Label Comi-Con 2 in Philadelphia, August 14, 2021.

The comical, NY so-called caped brosader, is also one of the sponsors of the one-day event being held for the second year at the Westin Hotel, in Philadelphia from 10am -7pm.

“Black Label ComiCon 2 is a convention that is meant for all different creators that have their own products and individual properties, said Founder Eric Cooper. “Join us for great fun and networking,” he added.

“I’m honored to be one of the sponsors of Eric Cooper’s Black Label ComiCon 2,” said BLACKMAN. “It brings our community together to show our creativity, camaraderie and entrepreneurship.”

Stop by BLACKMAN’s Booth # TBA and take a pic with him to share to your 'gram.' #TEAMBLACKMAN will also have awesome Merch and giveaways for fans.

For more details follow BLACKMAN on Social Media:

Snapshots from 2019 Blacklabel Comicon Chris Fraley

Black Label ComiCon 2 Black Label ComiCon

About Chris Fraley aka BLACKMAN

Comedian Chris Fraley, took his first acting class in 1995 but he’s been acting (a fool) all his life. He has worked behind the scene with many actors. In 1998 after a two year hiatus from acting he was in the studio with Danny Glover who told him he needed to return to his calling, “because you only live once.”

Knowing he had the ability to make people laugh he tried stand up comedy. His first gig was in Stamford, Connecticut where he was unceremoniously booed off the stage by a church group-yes (A Church Group). That’s when he really knew he was funny!

Chris has since performed in many comedy clubs and has turned to comedic acting for more exposure on the Internet. One of his most rewarding comedic experiences was when he made Whoopi Goldberg belly laugh in the studio.

You can also check out Chris’s acting chops in the near viral video Mel Kiper’s Spring Picks and Follow his Face 2 Facebook Journey, where else? On Facebook!

-end-